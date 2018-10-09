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Sheldan Nidle Consciousness and Coming Changes: There Are No Rules: All is Flow - May 9, 2017
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116 views • October 09, 2018
Sheldan Nidle has been in contact with several ET races and the Galactic Federation of Light since he was a child. He is well known in our community for decades, and his weekly channeled messages from the Sirians are eagerly awaited and regularly posted on the Galactic Connection Daily Blog . This one-hour interview is followed by a presentation of Alexandra's two new product lines of sacred alchemical oils and essences designed for this intense pre-Ascension .... read more shorturl.at/gnuvM
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