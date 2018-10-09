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ANTIFA Officially Begins Carrying Out Acts Of Terrorism
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367 views • October 09, 2018
ANTIFA has become emboldened by the support they get from the left and MSM to continue with domestic terror against patriots. Alex explains the hypocrisy of ANTIFA that portrays itself as “protectors of the weak” while at the same time they carry out acts of terror.
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