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HAARP (Suomessa EISCAT) on EU:n parlamentin mukaan asejärjestelmä - Ex kansanedustaja Jesse Ventura tutkii
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47 views • October 09, 2018
Lisää aiheesta: www.ilmastonmuokkaus.fi ja www.kemikaalivanat.fi
Sodankylässä on antenneja, jotka ovat osa EISCAT:tia. Sen antenneja on myös Tromssassa ja Kiirunassa.
Helsingin yliopisto on projektin "bulvaani", mutta kyse on sotilaallisesta teknologiasta. Armeijat ja tiedustelupalvelut haluavat salata teknologian mutta dokumentteihin perehtyminen valottaa "HAARPien" kykyjä.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//FI#_part7_def22
Sodankylässä on antenneja, jotka ovat osa EISCAT:tia. Sen antenneja on myös Tromssassa ja Kiirunassa.
Helsingin yliopisto on projektin "bulvaani", mutta kyse on sotilaallisesta teknologiasta. Armeijat ja tiedustelupalvelut haluavat salata teknologian mutta dokumentteihin perehtyminen valottaa "HAARPien" kykyjä.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//FI#_part7_def22
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