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Richard Alan Miller: An Expanded Mind - Black Ops, Magic, and the Holographic Universe May 2, 2017
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84 views • October 09, 2018
Dr. Richard Alan Miller is Alexandra's guest for this fascinating, quick-moving, often humorous conversation covering a world of topics that span the interests of this brilliant man. A whiz kid recognized in the 1960's by "Old Man Dupont", Richard is today, at 73, an effervescent personality with a cutting-edge mind who remains among the world's leading experts in a half dozen different fields.
Read more: shorturl.at/cvwNU
Read more: shorturl.at/cvwNU
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