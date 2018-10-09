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Socialists Are the Best at Spending Other People's Money
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220 views • October 09, 2018
"We have made commitments so far beyond our ability to pay with our tax dollars to Medicare patients that we're in the hole, over the next 30 years, $40 trillion... You're going to Congress to vote on a budget you don't even understand!" —Dan Bongino
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