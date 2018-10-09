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ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION 2 (AGD2) - The Teaser Trailer - September 2019
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34 views • October 09, 2018
To Discover More: https://www.indiegogo.com/at/AGD2
AGD Home Page: https://agdmovie.com/
GENPOP Media: https://genpopmedia.com/
The sequel to Hooper's 2014 film, The Anatomy of a Great Deception, "AGD2" is set for an international theater release in September 2019.
AGD1 is about how Building 7 woke me up. AGD2 continues the analysis of 9/11 while addressing how such a large deception was pulled off. I share my private struggles and victories on a deeper level. I think people who've had their eyes opened by looking into 9/11 will find this film to be cathartic, and a handy item they can easily give to a friend, who they want to enlighten."
AGD Home Page: https://agdmovie.com/
GENPOP Media: https://genpopmedia.com/
The sequel to Hooper's 2014 film, The Anatomy of a Great Deception, "AGD2" is set for an international theater release in September 2019.
AGD1 is about how Building 7 woke me up. AGD2 continues the analysis of 9/11 while addressing how such a large deception was pulled off. I share my private struggles and victories on a deeper level. I think people who've had their eyes opened by looking into 9/11 will find this film to be cathartic, and a handy item they can easily give to a friend, who they want to enlighten."
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