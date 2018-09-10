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Pass the Salt Live - Window of Opportunity 10-9-2018
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3 views • October 09, 2018
There is a cataclysmic revolution taking place. Trump is doing what he said he was going to do. We are being given a window of opportunity, under this presidential administration, to speak out. The globalists cannot conquer the world till they conquer America. They cannot conquer America until they conquer Christianity.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach & Pass the Salt Ministries at:
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https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach & Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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