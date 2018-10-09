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Ep 912 Democrats Can't Shake LOSER Label; Trying To Find Ways To Motivate
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1 view • October 09, 2018
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) says that she is filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get the instructions it received from the White House and the on its investigation of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
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