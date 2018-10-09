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The Missing Element - Our STAB
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12 views • October 09, 2018
You and I both know that our elected office holders will NEVER tackle the difficult situations on their own. The incursion of Sharia Law into our society is a difficult situation that must be addressed. Help force our gutless politicians to do their job and ensure that this invasion does not succeed.
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