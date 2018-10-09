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The Pawnbroker (1964)
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123 views • October 09, 2018
A Jewish pawnbroker, victim of Nazi persecution, loses all faith in his fellow man until he realizes too late the tragedy of his actions.
Director: Sidney Lumet
Writers: Morton S. Fine (screenplay), David Friedkin (screenplay),
Stars: Rod Steiger, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Brock Peters
In 2008, The Pawnbroker was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".
Director: Sidney Lumet
Writers: Morton S. Fine (screenplay), David Friedkin (screenplay),
Stars: Rod Steiger, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Brock Peters
In 2008, The Pawnbroker was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".
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