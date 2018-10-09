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Give Me More Of Your TEARS!!!
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89 views • October 09, 2018
Cry your tears!
Brett Kavanaugh wasn't the most righteous man to pick for a position on the Supreme Court; but he was the RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB! Scalia was MURDERED!!!
He was made the face of the Vincent Foster case when he signed off on the "suicide"; read up at http://DCDave.com - until you geniuses collectively grow a brain, I'll just keep on drinking your tears!
Brett Kavanaugh wasn't the most righteous man to pick for a position on the Supreme Court; but he was the RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB! Scalia was MURDERED!!!
He was made the face of the Vincent Foster case when he signed off on the "suicide"; read up at http://DCDave.com - until you geniuses collectively grow a brain, I'll just keep on drinking your tears!
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