Never Quit! Tim McGaffin II pre/post-game highlights April 12, 2003 - Utah Jazz beat Dallas 95-92

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Pre and post-game highlights of Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on April 12, 2003
2002-2003 was the last NBA season John Stockton and Karl Malone played together. Stockton retired on May 2, 3003.
It was also a lot of fun having Mark Jackson on the team this year.
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
World Champs Never Quit!