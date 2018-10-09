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EU Article13 and the meme ban
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4 views • October 09, 2018
Once again people with the money want to fiddle around with the Internet in a way that won't end well for the people with less money.
The European Union Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, specifically Article 13 and Article 11, is vague, overreaching, and looks ripe for abuse. In a world where Content ID and copyright protection is already an outdated mess, this won't make anything better.
Not for us, anyway.
The European Union Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, specifically Article 13 and Article 11, is vague, overreaching, and looks ripe for abuse. In a world where Content ID and copyright protection is already an outdated mess, this won't make anything better.
Not for us, anyway.
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