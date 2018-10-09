© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep Truth - Lame-stream Media Will Never Tell You This
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • October 09, 2018
Weapons today are not only things that go "KA-BOOM". MK-Ultra and other black-ops programs can now make you hear voices in your head. It's all about frequencies, microwaves, and directed energy technology. They can even give a targeted individual a heart attack from some distance away.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.