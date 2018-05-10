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An Open Vision of the Lion-s Army 10-5-18
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7 views • October 09, 2018
Las Vegas prophet Mike Thompson shares an open vision he experienced on Oct 4th. He "saw" the spiritual warfare over America, and is overcome by the Spirit of God as he tells about it.
Today as you watch, receive this anointing and encouragement.
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death."
(Rev 12:11)
Today as you watch, receive this anointing and encouragement.
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death."
(Rev 12:11)
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