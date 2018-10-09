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The Truth about Anti Semitism
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18 views • October 09, 2018
Basically they do it themselves, when they run short of vital oppression that is a foundational part of their self image. Haaretz Israeli newspaper catalogs it. Its often done by lonely fearful jewish students at university. It reveals how judaism produces a worldwide crop of twisted traumatised people. Israeli children go to fake gas chambers at Auschwitz in tours where they are made to imagine themselves being gassed with Zyklon B. This is major major child abuse. And Swastikas they paint.
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