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Kavanaugh, Midterms & You – Don-t Believe the Lies!
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3 views • October 09, 2018
How does the enemy get believers to accept false accusations? Las Vegas prophet Mike Thompson shares truth. Everyone needs to hear this.
Here’s the related video from Sunday, Sept 30. HOW TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST FALSE ACCUSATIONS & CONDEMNATION: https://youtu.be/9veCKvLNTgg
Here’s the related video from Sunday, Sept 30. HOW TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST FALSE ACCUSATIONS & CONDEMNATION: https://youtu.be/9veCKvLNTgg
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