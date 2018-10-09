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SpaceHistory ... 2018 ... Humanity Has NO Power to Determine Earth's Future
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8 views • October 09, 2018
Annunaki (5th Dimensionals) settled and civilized this world beginning 450KBC ; they established settlements, forts, space ports, gold mines and most of the civil skills and disciplines we know today. They have not given us Dominion, because Humanity IS NOT CIVIL, does not Walk our Talk, nor Tell the Truth, nor Keep our Word. We do not harmonize relations among nations nor pursue Peace. Earth will be reformatted to suit Inter-Dimensionals--not ourselves.
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