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Dems call to impeach Kavanaugh days after confirmation
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281 views • October 09, 2018
Democrats threaten to pursue impeachment charges against Judge Kavanaugh. Former White House counsel C. Boyden Gray weighs in.
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white housecurrent eventsnewspoliticssupreme courtbrett kavanaughfox newsfox news channeltop storiesus newsdonald trumppolitics newsdemsneil cavutoyour worldkavanaughus supreme courtjudge brett kavanaughkavanaugh hearingkavanaugh confirmationbrett kavanaugh hearingconfirmation hearingchristine blasey fordkavanaugh supreme court
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