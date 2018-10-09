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Seattle Native Amber Matthai On The City's Drug Epidemic
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11 views • October 09, 2018
"When I do my yard work, I have to always look for needles now... if they're not going to prosecute people for property crimes, open drug use, theft, right to feed their habits, then it just attracts more crime." Seattle native Amber Matthai tells Colion Noir about how the city's explosive drug problem is hurting the law-abiding. A problem the city's mayor won't deal with. A problem the city is indirectly encouraging.
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