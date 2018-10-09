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Bloomberg Is To Blame for Chaos in Washington
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3 views • October 09, 2018
"Just look at what went on in Washington over the past few weeks, the worst of what American politics has to offer: elected Democrats funded in large part by Michael Bloomberg and others, who think like him. You want more of the leak, lie, cheat and destroy tactics? You'll get it in Michael Bloomberg." —Grant Stinchfield
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