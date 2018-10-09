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Full Show - INVASION! Facebook Robots To Spy On Home Owners And Report Back To China - 10/08/2018
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687 views • October 09, 2018
Facebook has developed a camera that automatically follows people around a room. Also, Brazil’s nationalist presidential candidate has defied forecasts and surged in popularity while being called the “tropical Trump.” Joining today’s show is Gab.ai CEO Andrew Torba championing the fight for new social media platforms by leaving the Internet ghettos conservatives find themselves in. Furthermore, our in-studio guest is Wall Street’s Conrad Padilla providing powerful insights on network marketing.
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