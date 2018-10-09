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Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Give Peace of Mind to Gun Owners
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260 views • October 09, 2018
"Today, I rejoice, thanks to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh and his ascension to his seat on the United States Supreme Court. We have a firewall in place when it comes to the protection of the Second Amendment. With Judge Kavanaugh joining Judge Neil Gorsuch on the high court, gun owners can rest a tad easier." —Grant Stinchfield
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