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#WalkAway with Brandon Straka S1Ep5 | Buzz Peterson & J.T. Wilde
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12 views • October 09, 2018
#WalkAway with Brandon Straka
Featured guest, Buzz Patterson.
Music guest, J.T. Wilde, featuring "Where We Go One (We Go All)"
PLUS,
- Spotlight interview with #WalkAway Campaign Group Member, Josh Evans.
- The latest political news from Maria Albanese, The Citizen Pundit
Broadcast and remotely-produced by Robert Hix with Hixvideo in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured guest, Buzz Patterson.
Music guest, J.T. Wilde, featuring "Where We Go One (We Go All)"
PLUS,
- Spotlight interview with #WalkAway Campaign Group Member, Josh Evans.
- The latest political news from Maria Albanese, The Citizen Pundit
Broadcast and remotely-produced by Robert Hix with Hixvideo in Gaithersburg, MD.
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