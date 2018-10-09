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VIDEO: Facebook Asks People To Invite Robots With Video Cameras Into Their Homes
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700 views • October 09, 2018
A new camera from Facebook, called portal, is designed to follow your face and voice while you walk around the room. Alex exposes this new tech as part of a larger plan to make humans accept the A.I. takeover of humanity.
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