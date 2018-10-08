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Leftist Host Tries To make Tommy Robinson look a fool but Instantly is in for a massive shock Live On TV
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18 views • October 08, 2018
This idiot presenter thought he would trick Tommy Robinson but the presenter is made to look the biggest fool on TV.
Just wait until you get to the segment where he tries to make Tommy think hes reading from the Koran,
Just wait until you get to the segment where he tries to make Tommy think hes reading from the Koran,
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