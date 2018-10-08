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Blackthorn Stick
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8 views • October 08, 2018
“The Blackthorn Stick” (which also goes by various other names including "Billy Patterson’s," "Boys of Rockhill," "The Catholic Boys," "The Coach Road to Sligo," "The Eagle's Nest,” "Fire on the Mountain," "The Hare on the Mountain”) is one of those classic jigs that every Irish trad player should know.
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