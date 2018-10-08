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Q&A with Filmmaker David Hooper about his UPCOMING FILM - AGD2
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43 views • October 08, 2018
Anatomy of a Great Deception part 2 is in the works folks.
In the sequel to his 2014 docu-thriller, The Anatomy of a Great Deception, family-man-turned-filmmaker, David Hooper, continues the story that has captivated millions across the globe. AGD2 sheds new light on one of the greatest ruses in history, which continues to cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars, as a scary new order of world politics emerges. Your contribution allows us to complete and market this film in a way that reaches the broadest possible audience,
AGD Website:
https://agdmovie.com/
Pre-Order / Support the movie:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/agd2-the-anatomy-of-a-great-deception-part-two#/
In the sequel to his 2014 docu-thriller, The Anatomy of a Great Deception, family-man-turned-filmmaker, David Hooper, continues the story that has captivated millions across the globe. AGD2 sheds new light on one of the greatest ruses in history, which continues to cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars, as a scary new order of world politics emerges. Your contribution allows us to complete and market this film in a way that reaches the broadest possible audience,
AGD Website:
https://agdmovie.com/
Pre-Order / Support the movie:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/agd2-the-anatomy-of-a-great-deception-part-two#/
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