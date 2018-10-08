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SUN: Geomagnetic FIeld (GMF) Decay / Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) Interactions; BIOLOGICAL DANGER
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7 views • October 08, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Geomagnetic Field Decay https://bsmragmf.blogspot.com
As the Earth's protective Geomagnetic Field decays (as a function of the Earth's decreasing rotation rate)...the planet's biosphere become increasingly exposed to CORONAL MASS EJECTION CHARGED PARTICLES.
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Geomagnetic Field Decay https://bsmragmf.blogspot.com
As the Earth's protective Geomagnetic Field decays (as a function of the Earth's decreasing rotation rate)...the planet's biosphere become increasingly exposed to CORONAL MASS EJECTION CHARGED PARTICLES.
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