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CTFO new product release October 5
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31 views • October 08, 2018
New 10X Pure "Patented & Exclusive" from CTFO! A Revolutionary way to deliver broad spectrum CBD oil to the body by using 10x supercharged oxygenated oil. Supercharged oxygenated oil LOVES water, since water is the main constituent of blood, the 10x Pure process allows us to transport natural, non-processed broad spectrum CBD throughout the bloodstream.
Increased absorption and potency, Highest Quality CBD/Hemp on planet earth.
Wholesale bit.ly/CTFOhome Distributor: bit.ly/CTFOopportunity
Increased absorption and potency, Highest Quality CBD/Hemp on planet earth.
Wholesale bit.ly/CTFOhome Distributor: bit.ly/CTFOopportunity
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