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Major University Gets Rights Wrong: Good Morning Liberty 10-08-18
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10 views • October 08, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the source of rights. Recently, popular podcaster and YouTuber Steven Crowder visited Texas Christian University (TCU) to set up shop on a public sidewalk, challenge some views, and do some filming. The result? A lot of people were upset, and TCU gave a public statement that shows one of the "Top 100 Universities" in the country has no clue about the source of your rights or the foundation of the constitution.
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