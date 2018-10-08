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Full Show- Globalists Weaponize 5G To Destroy The Population
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243 views • October 08, 2018
David Knight breaks down the current news behind the 5G network and the global rollout of 5G is well underway, and we soon may see new small cell towers near all schools, on every residential street, dispersed throughout the natural environment, and pretty much everywhere. Ryan Bundy joins the program to speak on his run for governor in Nevada. Lori Gregory joins David Knight in studio to speak on her fight against vaccines.
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