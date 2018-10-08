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How To Reconstitute Water For Max Hydration w/ Mineral Content of Ancient River Water
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172 views • October 08, 2018
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of The BIosanctuary, demonstrates how to reconstitute Berkey filtered water to achieve 1500 TDS which is the mineral content of ancient river water that we evolved on. Dead, mineral deficient water, does not hydrate. A difference of charged electrical potential created by electrolytes / minerals is required to open the ion gates to actually get water into the cells for nourishment and detoxification. www.thebiosanctuary.com
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