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Brian Ruhe - Thomas Goodrich: Native Indian attacks on Americans
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78 views • October 08, 2018
Brian Ruhe's guest is author Thomas Goodrich. His book:
Scalp Dance: Indian Warfare on the High Plains, 1865-1879 is available at Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_3_11?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=scalp+dance+indian+warfare+on+the+high+plains+1865-1879&sprefix=Scalp+Dance%2Caps%2C215&crid=31Z1HTM0XLI46
Brian Ruhe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vn4RgXCbSkQ/
Scalp Dance: Indian Warfare on the High Plains, 1865-1879 is available at Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_3_11?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=scalp+dance+indian+warfare+on+the+high+plains+1865-1879&sprefix=Scalp+Dance%2Caps%2C215&crid=31Z1HTM0XLI46
Brian Ruhe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vn4RgXCbSkQ/
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