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You Will Not Recognize the World 10 Years from Today
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5 views • October 08, 2018
On today’s program, Zach discusses the fourth industrial revolution that is beginning NOW and its significance to EVERY believer. He will also discuss how it will affect us over the next decade and beyond.
If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here:
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If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here:
www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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