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Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is He 'Q'?
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4721 views • October 08, 2018
Did JFK Jr. fake his own death? Is he alive and living in disguise as a Trump supporter named Vincent Fusca, who has been seen at many of Trump’s rallies? Is JFK Jr. the infamous “Q”, helping the president through cryptic messages to take down the deep state whose goal is to overthrow our constitutionally limited republic? In a special two part report, David Zublick unlocks the mystery of JFK Jr.
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