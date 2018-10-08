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How your Community is Stealthly Implementing AGENDA 21 aka SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT
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24 views • October 08, 2018
From https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
AGENDA 21
Have you wondered where these terms 'sustainability' and 'smart growth' & 'high
density urban mixed use development' came from? Doesn't it seem like about 10 years
ago you'd never heard of them and now everything seems to include these concepts?
That every town and county and state and nation in the world would be changing their
land use/planning codes and government policies to align themselves with what?
AGENDA 21
Have you wondered where these terms 'sustainability' and 'smart growth' & 'high
density urban mixed use development' came from? Doesn't it seem like about 10 years
ago you'd never heard of them and now everything seems to include these concepts?
That every town and county and state and nation in the world would be changing their
land use/planning codes and government policies to align themselves with what?
Keywords
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