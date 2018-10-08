© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOAH'S ARK EXACT COORDINATES (HISTORICAL) On Mt. Ararat: 39° 42' 33.07 N 44° 18' 1.26 E; 15,532 ft (4,734 m)
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • October 08, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
The Ark is at 39°42' 33.07" N / 44°18' 1.26" E
[https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com ] NE Greater Ararat (above Ahora Gorge): 15,532 ft (4.7 km)
SECTION: BSM Research Sciences: Ark Historical Accounts confirming coordinates and general geophysical positioning above Ahora Gorge, NE Mt. Ararat (MASIS)
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
The Ark is at 39°42' 33.07" N / 44°18' 1.26" E
[https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com ] NE Greater Ararat (above Ahora Gorge): 15,532 ft (4.7 km)
SECTION: BSM Research Sciences: Ark Historical Accounts confirming coordinates and general geophysical positioning above Ahora Gorge, NE Mt. Ararat (MASIS)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.