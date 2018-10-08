© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G Cellular Telecommunications Could Bring Horror
Follow
1
Share
Report
377 views • October 08, 2018
5G telecommunications is coming in 2019 and 2010. This technology is exciting because of its download and streaming speeds and smart appliances and devices support. However, there are numerous questions that have never been fully answered concerning the effects of 5G cellular on humans, plants and water, and the environment overall. This video will look at the concerns.
Keywords
5g5g dangers5g technology5g towers5g 4 feet antennas5g cell damage5g cellular5g closer together5g data speeds5g downloads5g effects on body5g effects on heart5g everywhere5g immune effects5g in austin5g in homes5g in indianapolis5g on crops5g on health5g on water5g plant effects5g skin effects5g speeds5g testingbusiness 5gemf 5gget away from 5gindianapolis 5glamp posts 5gmmw wavessmall 5g antennasstudies on 5g
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.