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The Rutles - ALL YOU NEED IS CASH (1978)
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14 views • October 08, 2018
The Rutles - All You Need is Cash - MOCKUMENTARY (Comedy)
Parody of Beatles Documentaries 1978
Monty Python and SNL Collaboration. Hilarious, to those who watch these things.
George Harrison said it was the Best Beatles documentary.
Parody of Beatles Documentaries 1978
Monty Python and SNL Collaboration. Hilarious, to those who watch these things.
George Harrison said it was the Best Beatles documentary.
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