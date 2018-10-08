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PROPHETIC UPDATE Oct 8, 2018 Righteousness and Justice are about to come!
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6 views • October 08, 2018
Prophetic update. Oct 8
The window to repent for SEXUAL IMMORALITY IN THE CHURCH is now open, but for how long?
Righteousness and Justice are the foundation of His throne. If you have ANY sexual sin, repent now. Now is the time of mercy and His righteousness. His justice and judgement are about to beak forth.
The window to repent for SEXUAL IMMORALITY IN THE CHURCH is now open, but for how long?
Righteousness and Justice are the foundation of His throne. If you have ANY sexual sin, repent now. Now is the time of mercy and His righteousness. His justice and judgement are about to beak forth.
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