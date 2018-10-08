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Video: Taylor Swift Throws America Under The Bus, Pushes Hollywood Agenda Of America Hating Versus The Hero Kanye West
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1443 views • October 08, 2018
Taylor Swift has come out of the political closet as a left leaning member of the entertainment industry who can’t support the values of the Republican party, while the Democrat parties’ actual values appear to be, in a nutshell, hating America. Kanye West proves that he will defend free thought no matter the hit he may take to his career.
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