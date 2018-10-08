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Kevin Annett : Spiritual Reclamation: Bringing Down The Satanic Ninth Circle, April 29, 2017
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80 views • October 08, 2018
Kevin Annett, who has fearlessly exposed ritual child abuse, torture, and murder in the Catholic Church, joins Alexandra to speak about an impending and momentous confrontation between light and dark. Tomorrow night, Kevin will perform the third stage of an exorcism he began long ago, with great success. He will further report on these events on his Sunday radio show, RadioFreeKanata, on BBS Radio.
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Read more: shorturl.at/cdmxQ
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