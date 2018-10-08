SHOCKING 11 MINUTE DOCUMENTARY!! THE SIDE OF DONALD TRUMP YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEE! #TrumpTrolling

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Published on Aug 24, 2018
376,660 views today
#TrumpTrolling SHOCKING 11 MINUTE DOCUMENTARY - SOME STRONG LANGUAGE: This video shows you the TRUTH that you're not supposed to know about Donald Trump. You can see him in a whole new light in this enlightening documentary. Perhaps you're a fan, perhaps not, but you cannot deny that what you will learn here will BLOW YOUR MIND!