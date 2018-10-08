© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MY fraternal twin BROTHER AND HIS WIFE AND 4 KIDS MALTESE PUPPIES ARE COMING IT'S GOING TO BE #AWESOME.
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 08, 2018
MY TWIN BROTHER AND HIS WIFE AND 4 KIDS MALTESE PUPPIES ARE COMING IT'S GOING TO BE #AWESOME.I ASK FOR A BUCK CAUSE I'M STILL RECOVERING. I HAVE NO CAR - NO BANK ACCOUNT-NO GO-FUND ME.OR ANY OTHER WAY TO RECEIVE AMERICA. JAMES WAYNE AIKMAN 1400 N, 1ST APT 24 HIAWATHA,KANSAS 66434 THANK 4 ANY HELP MY FELLOW AMERICAN'S. IN JESUS NAME I PRAY AMEN ! https://www.real.video/5845661668001 REAL.VIDEO JOIN DUMP THE BIG 3 GOD SPEED.! I USE CAPS CAUSE OF MY EYES.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.