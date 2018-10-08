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Resist Marxism's 'Providence Freedom Rally' violently Shut Down; Police and Media Cover Up
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431 views • October 08, 2018
https://www.citizensdawn.org/story/Democrats_Prove_they_are_the_Party_of_Antifa_Communists_and_Jihad_in_Kavanaugh_Confirmation_392
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https://www.citizensdawn.org/story/Mayor_Exploits_Tragedy_to_Shut_Down_Political_Opponents~_Sinister_Pattern_Emerges_in_Amerika_315
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