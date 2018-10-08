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Roger Spurr: Mudfossils: A Mind-blowing View of Earth - April 25, 2017
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81 views • October 08, 2018
Earth, we know, is a living creature recycling living creatures. But for Roger Spurr, Earth is formed of carcasses of dead creatures to its very core. Its every stone is a body part. The most remarkable of these abundant "mudfossils", he says, are those of giants who fell to earth from heavenly battles. Some of these carcasses, of massive humanoids and dragons, stretch for hundreds of miles.
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