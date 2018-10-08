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OATH TO THE FLAG
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17 views • October 08, 2018
This was actually inspired by the Reagan administration. I wrote it in 1978, and it was too political for my then band, although we did a brilliant slinky heavy funk version in rehearsal, they refused to have it in the live set. These days I am a big Paul Craig Roberts fan.
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