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Rep. Hank Johnson Once Worried Guam Could Tip Over (Not a Joke)
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384 views • October 08, 2018
"This is Hank Johnson questioning a military officer years ago about the danger of Guam tipping over ... this is actual video of the same guy, same guy who's questioning Diamond and Silk about Facebook." —Dan Bongino
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