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Pass the Salt Live - You are the A Team 10-8-2018
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2 views • October 08, 2018
“We are not in darkness, we’re not of the darkness, we are of the light, therefore let us not sleep as those around us are doing; but let us watch.” 1 Thessalonians 5
We scored a touchdown with the recent appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. But the war is not over. The other side is gearing up for the next battle. Are we ready?
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
We scored a touchdown with the recent appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. But the war is not over. The other side is gearing up for the next battle. Are we ready?
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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